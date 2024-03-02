Chuck E. Cheese Is Testing Its First Tiered Membership Program

Fans won't soon forget when Chuck E. Cheese listed itself as "Pasqually's Pizza & Wings" on Grubhub during the pandemic. Customers found themselves in a sort of comical "bait-and-switch" when their orders arrived and they learned that they had just been delivered a Chuck E. Cheese pizza. Per the company lore, "Pasqually P. Pieplate" is the character who makes the pizzas, and the franchise used the alias to keep its food takeout business afloat while the playroom doors remained shut.

The point is that Chuck E. Cheese has a long and fascinating history of coming up with ways to stay relevant and elbow its way to the front of the action. Now, the franchise has just announced that it's testing tiered subscriptions, the first-ever membership program in company history, per Nation's Restaurant News. The program includes Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels with a $7.99-$29.99 monthly membership fee, respectively. All tiers come with one Play Card for every child in the family, plus surprise bonus prizes that'll pop up at different points throughout the year.

Bronze members ($7.99) get 70 Play Points per month, a 20% discount for food and drinks, and 200 e-tickets that can be cashed in on prizes. Silver members ($11.99) get 300 e-tickets, a 30% discount on food and drinks. Gold members ($29.99) get 300 Play Points, 1,000 e-tickets, and a 50% food and drink discount. All members will receive additional Play Points with each visit.