Washington DC's Michael Rafidi Wins 2024 James Beard Outstanding Chef Award

The winners of the prestigious James Beard Awards have just been announced for 2024, and Washington D.C.'s Michael Rafidi is taking home the grand prize Outstanding Chef award. The Maryland-born Palestinian-American dedicated the award "to Palestinians, and all the people out there, whether it's here, Palestine, or all over the world," per Axios DC. His restaurant, Albi, is loved for its Arab-American fare which specializes in open-fire charcoal cooking using Old World recipes from Rafidi's rich family history.

Albi is a relatively new restaurant, having opened in the economically uncertain year of 2020. Rafidi's reputation in the D.C. area launched him into the semifinals for this very same award back in 2022 and into the finals in 2023, which makes this year's success the culmination of several years' hard work. Tasting Table noticed the restaurant last year when we were searching for exceptional tartare dishes across the U.S., thanks to Albi's smoked carrot kibbeh naya.

Combined with the rest of the menu, Albi was also an easy restaurant to recommend for date night if you're in the Washington D.C. area. This James Beard Outstanding Chef award is arguably Rafidi's greatest achievement to date, but it's just one of many accomplishments the chef can boast – not the least of which is his Michelin star rating, which he has held onto since first acquiring it back in 2022. It just goes to show that good food will not go unnoticed for long.