Chipotle Expands To Kuwait, Its First International Location In A Decade

Burrito lovers, rejoice. Chipotle world domination has arrived — at least, it's well on its way. Chipotle is joining forces with international franchiser Alshaya Group to bring a new restaurant location to Kuwait City, marking the fast-casual chain's first international expansion in over 10 years, according to a press release. Technically, the eatery at the bustling shopping center The Avenues has been open with limited hours since early April as employees have been trained, but the official grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23. The Avenues Mall sees roughly 1 million visitors per week, making the spot a prime location for Chipotle's latest international venture.

The opening will mark Chipotle's first foray into Kuwait as well as some other momentous "firsts" for the chain. The new Kuwait City location will be equipped with the latest in Chipotle's lobby technology. In addition to the chain's classic assembly-line-style bowl and burrito building, guests will have access to in-restaurant ordering, information kiosks, and QR code stickers for future mobile pickup orders via the Alshaya Chipotle app.

The updates aren't just for tech lovers. Kuwait Chipotle is also debuting a new interior design format, which features wood tiled floors over concrete, minimal chipotle-pepper centric wall art, and an intricate, sculptural, three-dimensional ceiling grid. Per the press release, the textural wall and ceiling patterns are designed to evoke a warmer, fresher, "natural" feel.