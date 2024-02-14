William Post, The Creator Of Pop-Tarts, Has Died At 96

Fans of Pop-Tarts mourn as the luminary William "Bill" Post, celebrated as the inventor of the iconic toaster pastry, has died at 96. According to Post's obituary, when asked if he invented Pop-Tarts, Post would assert humbly, "I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg's concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months."

Post's beginnings were as humble as he was. As one of seven children born to Dutch immigrants on the south side of Grand Rapids, hard work and dedication defined Post's early life. From washing trucks at Hekman Biscuit Company at 16 to serving in the Army Air Corps in occupied Japan and later attending Calvin College, continuous growth and learning marked Post's career path. Ascending from personnel manager to plant manager at Hekman, now known as Keebler Company, Post's career took a significant turn in 1963. Four vice presidents from Kellogg Co. approached Post with "...piece of pie, shape of a slice of bread, fork marks around the edge, two pieces of dough with some filling in it," as Post stated in a Kellanova video and asked him to "put that in a toaster." Embracing the challenge, Post stated he had to "break every rule" to lead a team to invent the toaster pastry that would become a household name: Pop-Tarts. One year later, Post introduced Pop-Tarts to the market, introducing four original flavors: apple currant, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and strawberry.