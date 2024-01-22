Chili And Lime Tortilla Chips Just Won Best Trader Joe's Snack
For the past 15 years, Trader Joe's has been reaching out to customers to find out which products they think stand above the rest for the Customer Choice Awards. The awards are separated into categories: beverage, dessert, breakfast item, and so on. When it comes to the snack category, one product came out on top this year: the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.
These chips are made from stone-ground corn masa and pack a spicy, zesty punch. They're also ultra crispy and ultra crunchy thanks to the thicker consistency. In other words, there's a whole lot to love about the chili and lime chips, so it's no wonder that they took the top spot as the favorite snack of many customers.
The second spot in the snack category went to the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers (which Tasting Table agrees is one of the best things to buy at Trader Joe's), proving that the company's customers love a good, spicy snack. The other top spots went to the World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, the Crunchy Curls, and the limited edition Patio Potato Chips. But, the chili and lime chips are more than just a good snack — as it turns out, Best Snack is not the only category it won.
The Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips also won best overall product
The flavor is so popular that the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips also won the Overall category award. This means that it was voted not just the best snack but the best product of any type in all of Trader Joe's. Furthermore, this is the second year in a row that these chips have taken the top spot.
In fact, these chips are the only Trader Joe's snack to show up in the top five overall products. The number two spot went to the brand's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, followed by Kimbap in third place. Another dumpling product — the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings — finished fourth, while the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese came in at number five. Now that the people have spoken, it might be time to go out and grab your own bag of Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips to give them a try if you haven't already.