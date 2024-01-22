Chili And Lime Tortilla Chips Just Won Best Trader Joe's Snack

For the past 15 years, Trader Joe's has been reaching out to customers to find out which products they think stand above the rest for the Customer Choice Awards. The awards are separated into categories: beverage, dessert, breakfast item, and so on. When it comes to the snack category, one product came out on top this year: the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.

These chips are made from stone-ground corn masa and pack a spicy, zesty punch. They're also ultra crispy and ultra crunchy thanks to the thicker consistency. In other words, there's a whole lot to love about the chili and lime chips, so it's no wonder that they took the top spot as the favorite snack of many customers.

The second spot in the snack category went to the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers (which Tasting Table agrees is one of the best things to buy at Trader Joe's), proving that the company's customers love a good, spicy snack. The other top spots went to the World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, the Crunchy Curls, and the limited edition Patio Potato Chips. But, the chili and lime chips are more than just a good snack — as it turns out, Best Snack is not the only category it won.