13 Best And 13 Worst Things To Buy At Trader Joe's

The inside of a Trader Joe's can be just as overwhelming as its discombobulated (and frankly dangerous) parking lot — both of which seem to be a trend at almost every TJ's we've visited. It's a store that preys on unsuspecting shoppers with novelty items just as much as it offers genuinely good, cheap alternatives to brand-name products. The secret to being a great shopper at Trader Joe's is to do your research to find the items that will save you money and take your tastebuds to Hawaiian-shirt-clothed heaven.

But with the sheer number of products available on Trader Joe's shelves and the brand's attractive marketing gimmicks, how do you decide which products are worth your while and the ones that are better off left on the shelves? We've done some of the heavy lifting and compiled a list of some of the best and worst products at the popular grocer, based on our personal shopping habits and research. Prices may vary based on location.