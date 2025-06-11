Kick Off Summer With The Coolest Gift - Graeter's Ice Cream Delivered To Your Door
Is there any dessert that screams summer quite like ice cream? Some of us like to keep it conservative with a few scoops in a cup, while the more daring will stack their scoops high in a cone, racing to eat it as quickly as possible while still savoring each bite before cold, creamy drips start to run through our fingers. No matter the eating method, ice cream is always a special treat, and Graeter's — which has been handcrafting irresistible ice cream since 1870 out of the same factory in Cincinnati, Ohio — understands that better than most. Graeter's has been using the same ice cream production process since day one, and it's the only company still using this unique technique.
As summer kicks into full gear and we prepare for that brutal heat, nothing will work to cool you down as efficiently as a few scoops of ice cream. You could get yourself to your local scoop shop or grocery store that carries Graeter's (which we highly recommend you do), or you could put on your sunscreen, have a lounge in the backyard, and have Graeter's shipped directly to your door. With so many flavors to choose from, including special summer flavors, you can create a unique 6- or 12-pint pack each time you order — it's like throwing yourself a brand new ice cream party every time!
Graeter's customized deliveries are great for gifting, whether you're looking for a Father's Day treat, a trendy present for graduations and weddings, or a fun surprise for a bestie's birthday. Don't forget to treat yourself too. Satisfying your craving for delicious decadence has never been easier or more convenient.
What makes Graeter's so special?
There are few legacy food brands that can claim to still be operating in the same way as they were 155 years ago. Graeter's has been making ice cream using the same production technique — the French pot process — from the very beginning. For Graeter's, sticking with the French pot process just makes sense. The small batch technique makes for old-world style ice cream with a one-of-a-kind flavor and texture. And the brand isn't just saying that — not only has Graeter's stuck to this process, it's the only ice cream company that's still making it this way.
So what is the French pot process? Graeter's starts with a 2 ½ gallon pot — the smallest in the industry — and relies on its high butterfat mix spinning at a rapid pace to produce a dense, creamy dessert with no added air. After that, Graeter's can add in natural flavors and ingredients, from chocolate chunks and pecans to strawberries and fresh peaches, which are spun and frozen in the French pot, peppering each bite with pops of indulgence. Finally, because of this small-batch process, each and every pint of Graeter's is hand-packed, giving it that hand-crafted, homemade ice cream feel.
Not only is Graeter's production technique special, its flavors are too. There are plenty to choose from, but the limited edition options are always worth trying and this summer's seasonal specials can be delivered straight to your door.
New flavors to enjoy this summer
There's something so deeply enjoyable about biting into a ripe, juicy peach in the summertime, and Graeter's has transformed that incredible feeling into one of its most popular summer flavors. Graeter's Peach ice cream is made with hand selected peaches that are blended right into the sweet cream, so every bite you take will have chunks of sweet, juicy peach. And just like those peaches, Graeter's Peach is only available from June 1 to July 31, so be sure to stock your freezer before it's all gone.
There's so many things that are iconic to summertime, but perhaps the most exhilarating is an amusement park. Graeter's newest summer flavor, Beast Feast, encapsulates that feeling of joy and sweet summer freedom in every bite. It's also a shout out to The Beast, a legendary wooden roller coaster that has called Kings Island Amusement Park in Mason, Ohio its home since 1979. Giant chunks of chocolate chip cookie and rainbow sprinkles are mixed into cookie butter ice cream for a flavor as bold and exciting as the ride itself.
Year-round flavors that pair perfectly with summer fun
Graeter's crafts a variety of year-round flavors that pair perfectly with all things summer. Whether you're in the mood for something fruity, chocolatey, or you're more on the simple and classic flavor track, there's really no wrong way to indulge.
We love lemon meringue pie — I mean, who doesn't? But with the baking and the whipping of egg whites, it's a lot to ask when you're craving those sweet and sour flavors right away. In that case, you can reach for a pint of Graeter's Lemon Meringue Pie. It's made with creamy marshmallow lemon ice cream, graham cracker crumbles, and lemon candy crunchies throughout for pops of bright, sour flavor in each bite.
Perhaps you want something fruity but want to lean more into the sweet fruits of summertime? Oregon Strawberry is a no-brainer. Graeter's uses strawberries grown in the Willamette Valley in Oregon for a flavor that tastes freshly picked.
Vanilla ice cream is often considered plain, but Graeter's has managed to make its Madagascar Vanilla Bean ice cream anything but. Made with ground vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract, this vanilla ice cream is one of the most memorable flavors on the menu.
Online ordering right to your door
As the temperature steadily begins to rise and the thoughtful, pleasant days of summer turn into the positively prickly ones, a cold, creamy bowl of ice cream is quite possibly the best and most delicious way to cool down. Luckily, Graeter's is tuned into the wants and needs of those sweating their way through summer, so much so that no matter where you are in the U.S., you can get your hands on a pint of its small-batch ice cream.
The best part? Since Graeter's has so many tasty flavors to choose from, it doesn't want to limit you with pre-selected packages. Pick out your own combinations of 6 or 12 pints, opt for next day shipping or ground shipping (in select locations), and let the ice cream come to you. Graeter's guarantees it arrives frozen.
While the summer is perhaps the most obvious time of year to be eating ice cream, it's one of those treats that can really hit the spot anytime of year. Whether it's a birthday party, a holiday, or simply a craving for a celebratory scoop for just making it through another day, there's no wrong time to take advantage of ordering Graeter's online.