The Premium Fish That Isn't Worth The Price

All cod is not created equal. In fact, some types of cod aren't even cod at all. One such offering is the famously luxurious black cod, which took the sea-foodie world by storm when Nobu dropped its now-iconic, miso-marinated black cod. The internet is filled with copycat recipes. But, while the dish might be a trendy fan favorite, not every professional is echoing the fish's praises. Kristin Donovan — co-founder of sustainable seafood market Hooked Inc. in Toronto — sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on the expensive types of fish that actually aren't worth the splurge. According to Donovan, it's best to skip the black cod.

Black cod (aka sablefish) is a flaky white fish revered for its silky texture and buttery taste. Its naturally high oil content gives the fish an especially rich mouthfeel. Compared to true cod, this "dark" counterpart comes with a significantly higher price tag; yet regardless of its unique profile, it isn't a consistently reliable ingredient in the kitchen. "When it comes to 1/100 or 1/200 of the [black cod we process] they actually melt as soon as they hit the heat out of the water," Donovan tells us. "I think it has something to do with the pressure in which they travel." A filet that's prone to breaking apart isn't an ideal choice when cooking, and as per Donovan, isn't worth the price. Black cod breakage happens so often, in fact, that the pro says, "We trim the ends off to ensure that they hadn't broken apart prior to selling."