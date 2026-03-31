Thousands Of NYC Restaurants Rely On This 200-Year-Old Business For Their Fish

Before dawn cracks open like an oyster over New York City, the Fulton Fish Market is already wide awake and teeming with trade. The smell is pervasive, fishily permeating your soul from a good half mile away. Inside the refrigerated warehouse in Hunts Point, the meltwater-wet concrete floors glitter with fish scales as precariously piled forklifts weave between pallets. Knives flash as rubber-booted workers break down massive, motorcycle-sized tuna into clean, blood-red loins. Steely-eyed buyers — chefs preparing dinner service, fishmongers stocking neighborhood seafood counters, and the occasional late-night looky-loos — prowl the aisles, hunting for the best catch.

The Fulton Fish Cooperative Market is the oldest (and largest) seafood market in the United States, and the second largest in the world. "While the rest of the city sleeps, there's a small city of people working here, moving millions of pounds of seafood to keep New York fed," notes Fulton Fish Co-Op CEO Nicole Ackerina, highlighting "the scale and overnight hustle" of the operation. Every day, the market moves between one and two million pounds of fish, a disorientingly massive number that only makes sense when Ackerina explains that the frigid, fragrant night market supplies most of the seafood served in the city's nearly 30,000 restaurants.

The market serves the range of dining rooms and raw bars, from the dim sum halls of Chinatown to the fine dining rooms of Grand Central Oyster Bar and Eleven Madison Park. The Fulton Fish Cooperative Market — located in the Bronx — connects global trade routes, Indigenous waterways, organized crime, Wall Street, city infrastructure, labor, and restaurants. While cities are often celebrated for their skylines, they are defined by their supply chains — and the Fulton Fish Market feeds one of the greatest cities in the world.