When Buying Seafood, It's A Major Red Flag If You Can't Find These Certifications On The Packaging

These days, buying seafood goes beyond simply picking what's for dinner. Consumers must be aware that seafood fraud, in which vendors label cheaper fish as products of higher quality and price, is common practice. According to Oceana, fish is mislabeled 25 to 70% of the time, especially when it comes to prized fish like wild salmon and Atlantic cod. Those of us who care about the environment are also concerned with traceability, as we might have no way of knowing if the fish comes from an unmanaged fishery, or if there were other issues throughout the supply chain. That's why we should look for labels from organizations that provide reputable certifications, such as the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and Friend of the Sea, to ensure the best quality seafood.

Athena Davis, marketing manager for the ASC, told Tasting Table that lack of certification is one of the red flags to look for when buying seafood. "When grocers don't specify whether their seafood is certified by a reputable third party or what specific sustainability commitments and processes they adhere to, there is no way to prove where the seafood came from, how it was farmed or fished, or that major issues didn't occur throughout the supply chain," she says. The ASC works directly with seafood farms to achieve sustainability through its certification programs.

The ASC label "indicates responsibly farmed seafood that meets strict environmental, animal welfare, worker safety, and food safety standards," according to Bobby "Tuna" DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market. ASC and BAP certifications guarantee a trustworthy source for commonly farmed fish and seafood like shrimp, oysters, and mussels.