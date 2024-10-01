How You Might Actually Be Eating Swai Fish Without Knowing It

Overfishing, illegal fishing, longline fishing, ghost fishing, bottom trawling, bycatching, depletion of fish stocks, ocean waste, and even human rights abuses — that's just the beginning of some of the issues faced by the commercial fishing industry today. While we can be aware of certain fish that we ought to think twice before buying, most consumers' concerns come down to what ends up on their plates. And not only are a lot of fish populations shrinking in both population and physical size (which can mean you're paying more for less), as has been seen in the case of Alaskan King salmon, but many fish in restaurants are not always what they say they are.

A study conducted in 2016 by the Department of Nutrition, Food & Exercise Sciences at Florida State University and published in the journal of "Food Control" found that nearly a quarter of fish served at restaurants were mislabelled and were actually swai fish — and upwards of 66% labeled generally as "fish" were swai fish, too. How does that happen? Well, the problem goes back further than the restaurant. In fact, they may not even know. Mislabelling and fraud has been a long found issue in the U.S. seafood supply chain and beyond, stemming from a broader global issue tied to a lack of transparency and accountability, amongst other problems.

Known as a "seafood fraud," Oceana's 2014 global fraud report found that one in five seafood samples around the world are mislabeled, with mislabeling found at every stage in the supply chain. So, you could be eating a lot more swai fish than you think.