It's Time To Rethink Our Appetite For King Salmon

Since a young age, many of us have been taught a very simple rule about the ocean: Big fish eat little fish, and little fish eat tiny fish. But what happens when an even bigger fish comes into play, one that's not even a fish at all? Unlike the lives we live on land, our friends under the sea are dependent upon a balanced and harmonious relationship with what they eat. Only that relationship has been broken down over time, and the solution is entirely out of their control — because it's entirely in ours. We're the even bigger fish, and we're eating everything up. The consequences of that are made no more apparent than in the situation of king (or chinook) salmon, one of the most widely consumed salmon varieties in the U.S.

Considered by many to be the best, Alaskan king salmon is rich, high in fat, and — as the name suggests — big in size. Flavorful and thick, king salmon filets are a prized possession for chefs and home cooks alike. However, this fish is hardly reserved for special occasions. Despite being the most expensive of all the salmon varieties on average, king salmon is also the most widely consumed variety of fresh Pacific salmon.

Today, king salmon has become the rarest species you can buy, and, without any legislative protections, they're only becoming more so, and with far-reaching consequences. It's clear that the future of Alaska's King Salmon is left with one remaining hope — us. As consumers, it's time we think critically about the fish we consume, and that begins with king salmon.