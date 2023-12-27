14 Ways To Elevate Canned Salmon

In the realm of all things fish, the quest for exquisite flavors need not be thwarted by the constraints of a frugal wallet. Enter canned salmon, an unsung hero of the pantry. While the gastronomic ideal may whisper the name of fresh fish, the pragmatic reality is that we need canned fish to periodically rescue us from the shackles of a last-minute shopping sprint or from the perils of overspending.

But this is not the kind of ingredient that you should fry up in a pan and devour as is. Rather, we recommend you use it to make pan-fried salmon croquettes. In these little round pieces of joy, canned salmon becomes the muse, donning a cloak of panko breadcrumbs and carefully selected seasonings — just be sure to drain the salmon before using it. The croquettes, which are similar to these salmon patties, are tasty on their own, but pair them with a creamy dill and lemon dip for some extra pizzazz. For added convenience, use the empty can to mold your salmon mixture into perfectly-sized croquettes.