Canned Salmon Is The Key To Affordable Yet Delicious Croquettes

Just because you're watching your wallet doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice meal. Though fresh fish is optimal when you've set out to make fish croquettes at home, canned fish can equally come to the rescue. We understand it isn't always possible to run to the store and pick up fresh catch for your recipes, and stocking your pantry with canned salmon and other fish items sets you up for culinary success, especially if you have your heart set on making pan-fried salmon croquettes for tonight's dinner.

These crunchy, satisfying salmon patties are packed with protein, enhanced with seasoning, and encrusted with panko breadcrumbs. When paired with a creamy homemade dip flavored with dill and lemon, you may feel like you're sitting down for service at a Michelin-starred restaurant and forget about the numbers in your bank account. Whether you serve this dish with crusty bread or a seasonal salad, it will take a keen palate to pinpoint the origins of the salmon included in the recipe.