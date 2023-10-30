Where Chef Eric Ripert Goes For The Best Canned Sardines In NYC

In the world of gourmet food trends, specialty or boutique food items tend only to get a brief time in the sun. But no so with fancy canned fish, which has had real staying power these past many months. Commanding as much prestige as a can of caviar, conservas are the new elite snack for the fine-dining foodie. In fact, it's even gaining top billing at some of the nicest restaurants in New York City, America's Mecca for gourmet goods. So where should you be looking for the top sardines in the Big Apple? Well, we turned to renowned restauranteur and chef Eric Ripert for a recommendation.

In his Manhattan stomping grounds, Ripert has one place in particular that he heads to if he's craving a proper can of the good stuff. Il Buco, the celebrated Italian restaurant in NoHo, is his sardine purveyor of choice, producing canned filets packed in oil that are perfectly decadent without going greasy. Speaking to The Infatuation, Ripert noted, "They're naturally fatty, very rich and delicious." So what's so special about these specific sardines Il Buco is serving up?