When Buying Salmon, Opt For Wild-Caught Over Farm-Raised

Sometimes it can feel like a part-time job trying to find food you feel comfortable eating. Even if most of us don't fully understand what's in our food or how to distinguish genuinely healthy food from good marketing, we want to be eating in a way that fills our nutritional needs. Salmon is a great way to bulk up on protein, a fantastic source of healthy omega fat, and offers a variety of vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Fish farming, known as aquaculture, dates back thousands of years to around 4,000 BC in China. Salmon farming, however, didn't start until the 1960s and wasn't commercially viable until the 1980s. Since then, roughly half of all salmon consumed around the world has become farm-raised. But just as with factory farms that produce beef or chicken, there are unanswered questions about the health effects of eating farm-raised salmon versus wild-caught salmon.

In addition to wild-caught salmon tending to taste better, it is slightly higher in protein, has nearly triple the amount of iron, and roughly four times as much calcium. Across the board, wild-caught salmon is more nutrient-dense except for its fat content, which is about a third of that of its farm-raised counterpart. Since the fats are healthy polyunsaturated omega-3 and omega-6 fats, reasonable minds may differ on whether the higher fat content is better or worse.