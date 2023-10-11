Why Eric Ripert Prefers Not To Cook With Farm-Raised Seafood

Eric Ripert's restaurant Le Bernardin mesmerizes with its innovative seafood and vegetarian dishes. Open for decades, the establishment emphasizes high-quality produce through refined technique — work that has resulted in accolades like three Michelin stars and staple appearances on the 50 Best list.

Since it's all reliant on the very best ingredients, no surprise the chef has thoughtful considerations on the sourcing of his seafood. Generally, chef Ripert prefers wild-caught for several reasons. Firstly, the flavor is better; the creatures consume their natural diet in a wild ecosystem. Oftentimes, farms optimize their feed for cost performance, which is reflected in the final product.

Additionally, farm-raised fish are more vulnerable to disease, which causes producers to utilize antibiotics, as well as hormones for stimulating growth — not-so-savory additions. Nevertheless, Ripert notes in his informative cookbook, "Seafood Simple" that it's a complex issue, with not all farms created equal. Plus, an underlying concern is sustainability, which affects both sources.