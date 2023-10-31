Salmon And Squash Salad With Roasted Pear Dressing Recipe

Sure, pasta is delicious and pizza is great, but can we all admit that a good salad is also unbeatable? We're not talking about a few leaves of lettuce and some tomatoes, here; a good salad is layered with flavor, packed with protein, and finished with punchy dressing.

In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, fall-forward flavors like butternut squash and roasted pear are combined with leafy kale and feta cheese for a bright and filling salad. If you ask us, the best part of this salad is the honey mustard salmon, baked in a glaze of grain mustard and honey. The salmon can be added on top of each serving or strewn throughout the salad for easy communal serving. And despite the lengthy prep, this salad makes a perfect addition to a dinner party because it can be made ahead and thrown together right before serving. Not planning a party? Make it for meal prep instead.