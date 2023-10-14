Cider And Chili-Glazed Baby Back Ribs Recipe

Ribs are kind of the quintessential summer meal, well known for their smoky just-off-the-grill flavor. What's lesser known is how good baby back ribs are as the seasons change, too. Rubbed with smoky chipotle and glazed with farm-fresh apple cider, the kitchen fills with the warmest scents of fall as the ribs slowly tenderize in the oven. Sure, fall and winter call for soups, stews, pot roasts, and chilis, but with this cider and chili-glazed rib recipe written by developer Michelle McGlinn, you'll find a different kind of cozy — one you can eat with your hands.

There are hundreds of ways to make ribs, and maybe your favorite method involves smoking, grilling, or boiling. The technique used here cooks the ribs low and slow in a barely-warm oven so that the fat renders and the meat becomes meltingly tender, a similar approach to the well-known 3-2-1 method. With first a dry rub and then a steam in cider and honey, the ribs are ready to go in barely 3 hours. For a finishing touch (and even more apple), grill the ribs with our homemade apple cider barbecue sauce.