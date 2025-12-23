Watch Out For These 7 Red Flags When Buying Fish And Seafood

When it first reaches you, the idea of seafood is one of cleanliness. Maybe it's the associated freshness of the ocean, or its reputation as a healthy food. However, underneath upscale presentations or coastal dreaming, there is a complex and opaque part of the global food system at work, and it's not always at the front of mind when shopping for fish and seafood.

All the same, consumer demand for fish and seafood continues to rise. That puts pressure on fisheries and aquaculture farmers, while also increasing the end price at seafood markets and groceries. This pinch can increase the risk of corners being cut during fishing, handling, transporting, and selling of seafood. It can increase the risk of buying something that isn't high quality, showing up as out-of-season fish, suspiciously priced seafood, or even food that's spoiled before you buy it. As such, it's important to train yourself to identify common signals that can alert you to a potentially less-than-fresh seafood experience.

Understanding these red flags is less about becoming an expert fishmonger than a smart shopper. It's possible to get quality food that nourishes you, fits your budget, and doesn't perpetuate harmful industry practices. To this note, we've talked with three experts to help identify the red flags that are hiding out in the open: Bobby "Tuna" DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market; Athena Davis, the marketing manager for Aquaculture Stewardship Council, North America; and Will Plamondon, director of wholesale operations at Chicago's The Fish Guy.