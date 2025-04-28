Slow Vs Flash-Freezing: Which Is The Best Method For Fish?

Fresh is always better. It's one of the longest standing assumptions around food, and in the overwhelming majority of cases, it's true. Buying foods fresh from farmers, butchers, bakers, or fishers typically yields the greatest quality return. Often, doing so is also the best bang for your buck and the most environmentally sustainable choice logistically. Yet, not everyone has the same opportunities for buying fresh; consider seafood as an example.

If you live in a landlocked state, it may be near impossible to get fresh seafood, with the exception of those critters harvested from rivers, lakes, or bayous. The food industry has created solutions, however — your freezer aisle is full of them. Considering that around 23% of seafood on the market is tossed away (per Ecotrust), freezing fish is an important way to reducing waste as well as provide the opportunity for non-locals to eat coastal catches.

The myth that frozen fish is inherently inferior persists, when in fact, it actually all comes down to how your fish is frozen. Commercially, fresh caught fish are chilled via two primary methods: slow freezing or flash-freezing. It's the latter, flash-freezing, which is the best method for fish. It comes down to science and what's in a name.