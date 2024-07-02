The Dangerous Fish Defrosting Mistake You'll Want To Avoid

Fresh fish is certainly always best, but sometimes frozen is easier to find and can be more affordable. A common packaging technique is vacuum-sealed frozen fish because it preserves its quality and freshness — two important components when it comes to cooking and eating seafood. Be warned, however, because one of the major mistakes of defrosting seafood is to defrost your tuna, mahi mahi, salmon, or other favorite fish directly in the vacuum-sealed plastic packaging it comes in.

The main risk in defrosting a dish in vacuum-sealed plastic is botulism — a rare but rather serious condition that is a result of a toxin called Clostridium botulinum. It thrives in places with no oxygen which is why it can be the result of thawing fish in vacuumed-sealed fish. This can be even more of a risk when you remove it from the fridge and it reaches a temperature of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Symptoms of food-borne botulism include nausea, vomiting, and paralysis — so let's get into the right way to defrost your vacuum-sealed fish.