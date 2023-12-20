18 Baked Fish Recipes To Whip Up On Busy Weeknights

Getting dinner on the table on weeknights can be a tricky task, especially if you're trying to juggle work, school, and/or family responsibilities. By the time you get home from a busy day (or shut your laptop if you happen to work at home), the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen trying to whip up a complicated meal. At the same time, you probably don't want to order takeout several times a week, either — it's an expensive habit that adds up fast.

That's why it's so important to find simple, fresh, healthy meals that are easy to prepare and don't require hours of prep work. While many cuts of meat can take a considerable amount of preparation, fish usually doesn't. You can thaw it during the day and then get straight to cooking when you're ready to eat. Plus, since fish is so nutritious, you can ensure you're feeding your family (and yourself!) a healthy meal that feels just as good as it tastes.

We've compiled some of our best baked fish recipes that will help you get dinner on the table fast. Even better, they're all delicious, and even your seafood-resistant family and friends are likely to enjoy several of the dishes on this list. Let's take a look at these quick, easy, and deeply satisfying baked fish recipes.