18 Baked Fish Recipes To Whip Up On Busy Weeknights
Getting dinner on the table on weeknights can be a tricky task, especially if you're trying to juggle work, school, and/or family responsibilities. By the time you get home from a busy day (or shut your laptop if you happen to work at home), the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen trying to whip up a complicated meal. At the same time, you probably don't want to order takeout several times a week, either — it's an expensive habit that adds up fast.
That's why it's so important to find simple, fresh, healthy meals that are easy to prepare and don't require hours of prep work. While many cuts of meat can take a considerable amount of preparation, fish usually doesn't. You can thaw it during the day and then get straight to cooking when you're ready to eat. Plus, since fish is so nutritious, you can ensure you're feeding your family (and yourself!) a healthy meal that feels just as good as it tastes.
We've compiled some of our best baked fish recipes that will help you get dinner on the table fast. Even better, they're all delicious, and even your seafood-resistant family and friends are likely to enjoy several of the dishes on this list. Let's take a look at these quick, easy, and deeply satisfying baked fish recipes.
Salt Baked Fish with Fingerlings and Fennel
Feel like your fish never comes out flavorful enough? You might want to try salt baking it. A very generous dose of salt can make the flavor of fish really pop. This recipe for Salt Baked Fish with Fingerlings and Fennel is sophisticated and will look impressive when you set it down on the table.
Its deeply appealing appearance doesn't mean it's not simple to make, though. In reality, it only takes one hour to throw this impressive meal together.
Baked Ginger and Mint Cod
If you don't appreciate fish that tastes, well, fishy, you may want to explore cooking cod. Cod has an extremely mild flavor that's not fishy at all, so the meat mostly just soaks up the other flavors you're working with.
In this case, those flavors are ginger and mint, a dynamic duo that packs a punch of both earthy spice and bright floral notes. We love that this recipe only takes 30 minutes. Once you're done baking the fish, serve it over some rice, add a selection of vegetables on the side, and enjoy.
Recipe: Baked Ginger and Mint Cod
Baked Tandoori Cod
You've probably eaten tandoori chicken before but did you know that you can harness those same flavors in a fish dish? That's exactly what you'll get when you make this Baked Tandoori Cod for dinner. It has a bit of creaminess, a touch of spice, and a lot of flavor.
You can get your cod on the table in less than an hour, and the serving possibilities are endless. Rice is a natural choice but you can also pair your fish with potatoes, a bright, herby salad, or even some naan.
Recipe: Baked Tandoori Cod
Simple Baked Honey Citrus Salmon
Salmon may just be the ideal type of fish for those who don't generally like seafood since it doesn't taste particularly fishy. If you prefer your salmon with a bit of sweetness, you must try this recipe for Simple Baked Honey Citrus Salmon.
The sweetness from the honey and the acidity from the citrus play together well, creating a balanced base of flavor for your fish. And since it only requires 10 minutes of prep time, dinner will be on the table fast.
Recipe: Simple Baked Honey Citrus Salmon
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Haddock is delicious on its own but it's even better when stuffed with crab meat, which is precisely what you'll find when you make this Baked Stuffed Haddock recipe. It only requires six ingredients (not including salt and pepper), and it comes together in only 35 minutes.
The breadcrumbs and crab meat join forces to create a flavorful filling, while herbs like dill really make the flavor of this fish shine. We would be happy eating this dish every night of the week.
Recipe: Baked Stuffed Haddock
Baked Garlic Tilapia
Tilapia is another type of fish with massive appeal thanks to its tender and mild meat. That makes it a great base for lemon and garlic, which both feature heavily in this recipe.
We love this recipe because it's just so simple — you don't need to pick up a basket of items at the grocery store to throw it together for a last-minute dinner. Plus, the whole lemon slices in the dish make this tilapia a worthy centerpiece.
Recipe: Baked Garlic Tilapia
Mediterranean Baked Cod
When it comes to mild types of seafood, you really need to add flavor to the dish using other ingredients. That's why this recipe for Mediterranean Baked Cod is such a success — it highlights a variety of vegetables that add both color and flavor to the finished product.
Onions, tomatoes, and olives are the stars of the show here. They help capture that fresh, healthy Mediterranean flavor in every bite. Plus, all those colors in the dish combine for a show-stopping dinner.
Recipe: Mediterranean Baked Cod
Stuffed Flounder
Flounder filets can be tricky to cook because they're so thin and delicate. When you try to fry or grill them, it can be tricky not to burn them to a crisp. If you're seeking an easier way to make flounder, turn to this recipe for Stuffed Flounder.
Crab meat and crushed saltine crackers comprise the filling for this dish. You'll wrap the fish around the filling, creating a kind of nest for the ingredients inside. Put it in the oven for 20 minutes, and you'll have an unforgettable dinner to share with family and friends.
Recipe: Stuffed Flounder
Easy Baked Mahi Mahi
Making mahi mahi from scratch may sound intimidating if you're not used to cooking a lot of fish but believe us when we say that this recipe comes together surprisingly effortlessly. The main task you'll have to undertake? Seasoning the fish, which is quite a simple process.
Don't forget to assemble a mango salsa to top your mahi mahi with. Serve it all over a bed of rice for a dinner that your whole family will rave about.
Recipe: Easy Baked Mahi Mahi
Baked Brioche Crusted Salmon
Tired of the same old, same old baked salmon recipe you serve up every other week? If so, it's time to try something new by adding texture to your otherwise standard salmon. Consider trying this recipe for Baked Brioche Crusted Salmon.
The brioche bread crumbs introduce just the right amount of crunch to your seafood, and they also make the dish heartier. All you need to serve this fish is a small side salad, and you have a delicious, healthy meal.
Recipe: Baked Brioche Crusted Salmon
Citrusy Haddock
Sometimes, you need to keep things light when it comes to seafood, and that brings us to this recipe for Citrusy Haddock. Making this main dish come to fruition just requires lemon, olive oil, salt, and black pepper, which can transform a fish filet into something special.
We love a quick meal, and with this recipe taking 20 minutes to prepare, there's perhaps no quicker way of getting a healthy, home-cooked meal on the table for your family. Make extra, and save the leftovers for tomorrow.
Recipe: Citrusy Haddock
Parmesan Crusted Tilapia
Tilapia is delicious in all its forms but if you aspire to take your fish game to the next level, then you must try out this recipe. Parmesan Crusted Tilapia transforms an average fish filet into the cheesy, crunchy entree of your dreams.
Mayonnaise helps trap moisture in the fish and breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese join forces to create that crispy, crunchy exterior that everyone at the table is bound to love. Top with a sprig of dill and lemon slices for a more appealing look.
Recipe: Parmesan Crusted Tilapia
Hot Honey and Pomegranate Glazed Salmon
Sometimes, the best dishes mix unexpected ingredients, resulting in a finished product greater than the sum of its parts. That's certainly true for this Hot Honey and Pomegranate Glazed Salmon, which utilizes a wide array of ingredients to give rise to an ultra-flavorful entree.
The hot honey adds both spice and sweetness, which play well with each other. Add in the tart fruitiness of the pomegranate, and it's no wonder why we consider this recipe such a dinnertime show-stopper.
Cedar Plank Baked Salmon
So, what's with cooking on a cedar plank, anyway? Well, it infuses your food with woody, smoky flavors that can take an average cut of fish to the next level.
In addition to the cedar plank itself, brown sugar and bourbon are perhaps the most important flavoring agents in this Cedar Plank Baked Salmon recipe. The end product is a smoky, rich, and complex fish filet that your family will beg for every week from here on out.
Recipe: Cedar Plank Baked Salmon
Honey Soy Baked Rainbow Trout
There are some classic flavor combos we'll never get tired of, and honey and soy is one of them. Luckily, this recipe lets those flavors shine. If you've never tried making rainbow trout before, this is a simple way to start experimenting with the protein.
Wondering what to serve on the side? You can enjoy this Honey Soy Baked Rainbow Trout with steamed rice, of course, but we also like serving it with some sort of green vegetable, like bok choy.
Recipe: Honey Soy Baked Rainbow Trout
Harissa Baked Salmon
Harissa, the subtly spicy condiment that hails from Tunisia, is perhaps the best way to season a salmon filet. It's all you need to infuse your fish with flavor. You can either buy harissa paste at your local supermarket or try making your own at home.
The best part? You can wrap up this recipe in under 20 minutes. Who knew that you could make such a delicious dinner so quickly?
Recipe: Harissa Baked Salmon
Lemon Garlic Baked Salmon
Don't know what to do with that salmon filet you bought from the grocery store? No problem. With this recipe for Lemon Garlic Baked Salmon, you can easily season your salmon and serve it for dinner on even the busiest nights of the week.
All you'll need is some olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and of course, lemon, to add flavor to your salmon. Place the lemon slices on top of the filet before it goes into the oven to capture that bright acidity in every bite of the dish.
Recipe: Lemon Garlic Baked Salmon
Easy Baked Orange Roughy
Want to switch up your fish game? Instead of opting for salmon and tilapia, try baking Orange Roughy at home. We love this recipe, which comes complete with baked tomatoes, on nights when we want a particularly light dinner.
Herbs like parsley, oregano, and thyme are the superstars here, as they're what adds flavor to the otherwise mild fish. Don't be afraid to be generous with spices, olive oil, and of course, the cherry tomatoes.
Recipe: Easy Baked Orange Roughy