Hot Honey And Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon Recipe
What is your favorite way to make salmon? Do you like it baked with lemon and capers? Maybe coated in cream and dill, or tossed with Cajun alfredo?
We aren't just trying to make you hungry, here; we just know how easy it is to fall into a routine with salmon, always cooking it the same few ways. Like a steak, salmon tends to fall into a box. The truth is that salmon is incredibly versatile and can be paired with more than cream and herbs. Our suggestion? Spicy honey and sticky, sweet pomegranate.
This Middle Eastern-inspired take on salmon written by developer Michelle McGlinn first glazes the fish with pomegranate molasses, a sweet syrup made from pomegranate juice, then roasts it with cumin-spiced chickpeas. It's sweet, slightly citrusy, can be paired with any vegetable from carrots to kale, and comes together on one sheet pan. Ready in under 30 minutes, this hot honey and pomegranate-glazed salmon is a super accessible meal for even the busiest weeknights.
The ingredients needed for hot honey and pomegranate-glazed salmon
Start off by grabbing a side of salmon or four pre-cut filets. For baking salmon, we recommend flakier varieties like Atlantic or pink, which will be lighter in color than Coho or Sockeyes. For glazing the salmon, get hot honey, pomegranate molasses, garlic, fresh orange juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Keep the salt and pepper handy for the chickpeas, which you'll need 1 can of along with lemon, cumin, and onion. To finish it all off, you'll just need some parsley and pomegranate arils, which you can buy in a small package or scoop out of a fresh pomegranate yourself.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Whisk together the glaze
In a small bowl, whisk together the hot honey, molasses, garlic, orange juice, and olive oil.
Step 4: Season the salmon
Season the salmon with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Step 5: Glaze the salmon
Brush the honey mixture onto the salmon, coating completely. Arrange on the baking sheet.
Step 6: Rinse and dry the beans
Rinse and dry the chickpeas completely, removing any stray husks.
Step 7: Season the chickpeas
In a bowl, toss the chickpeas with lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, cumin, remaining salt, remaining pepper, and onion.
Step 8: Arrange on a baking sheet
Spread chickpeas around salmon on baking sheet.
Step 9: Bake
Bake for 15-20 minutes, until chickpeas are crispy and salmon is cooked through.
Step 10: Sprinkle with parsley
Remove from the oven and sprinkle the chickpeas with parsley.
Step 11: Serve
Top with pomegranate arils to serve.
What is pomegranate molasses, and can you use juice instead?
Pomegranate molasses is a handy condiment to have in your pantry, even more so than regular molasses. Pomegranate molasses is, essentially, a pomegranate reduction, and can be used anywhere vinegar or syrup would be. For example, you can swap pomegranate molasses into salad dressings, slather it over roasting chicken, or drizzle it onto ice cream desserts.
Pomegranate molasses can be found at many grocery stores and is usually found in the baking section near regular molasses, sugar, and condensed milk. If it isn't there, look instead near the vinegars, or take one more quick look near olive oils. If you still aren't having any luck, try making it yourself. Grab some pomegranate juice and simmer it until very thick, but not burnt.
If you're in a pinch and can neither find nor make the molasses, you aren't out of luck. You can swap the molasses for juice, but note that the taste will be slightly sweeter and the glaze much less sticky.
Can you make the hot honey yourself?
Hot honey is a newly popular condiment that, in our opinion, should also be a staple in your pantry. Like regular honey, hot honey can be used in glazes, on top of toasts, and slathered onto sandwiches, but unlike regular honey, hot honey adds a spicy zing to your dish. There are many hot honey brands available today both at the supermarket and at farmers' markets. These honeys are usually steeped with chili peppers, which give them the lasting, smooth heat that makes them so versatile. To make hot honey at home, mix regular honey with cayenne, paprika, or chipotle powder until the honey is hot to taste. You can also mix the honey with red pepper flakes, which will make the honey hotter as they infuse over time. If you've bought a bottle of hot honey and don't know what else to use it for, don't worry: It can go on just about anything. Our favorite? Hot honey on pizza.
What are some serving suggestions, and can leftovers be stored for later?
While salmon and chickpeas are perfectly fine for a full meal, there's also plenty of room for sides in this dish. You can pair the salmon with roasted carrots, sautéed Brussels sprouts, or steamed asparagus. You can also toss the chickpea and onion mixture with kale or spinach to make it a side salad. For more carbs, pair with roasted sweet potatoes or rice.
Leftovers store easily, making this a great meal prep option; and with how versatile the pairing options are, this is great if you get a little bored a day or two into the week. Store everything in an airtight container for up to a week, and reheat both the salmon and chickpea mixture when ready to eat. To make the most of the leftovers, turn the dish into a grain bowl with lentils, farro, or brown rice and pair with feta cheese, or create a big salad (and consider using that pomegranate molasses as a dressing).
|Calories per Serving
|439
|Total Fat
|22.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|23.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.8 g
|Total Sugars
|22.2 g
|Sodium
|519.8 mg
|Protein
|17.0 g