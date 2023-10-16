Hot Honey And Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon Recipe

What is your favorite way to make salmon? Do you like it baked with lemon and capers? Maybe coated in cream and dill, or tossed with Cajun alfredo?

We aren't just trying to make you hungry, here; we just know how easy it is to fall into a routine with salmon, always cooking it the same few ways. Like a steak, salmon tends to fall into a box. The truth is that salmon is incredibly versatile and can be paired with more than cream and herbs. Our suggestion? Spicy honey and sticky, sweet pomegranate.

This Middle Eastern-inspired take on salmon written by developer Michelle McGlinn first glazes the fish with pomegranate molasses, a sweet syrup made from pomegranate juice, then roasts it with cumin-spiced chickpeas. It's sweet, slightly citrusy, can be paired with any vegetable from carrots to kale, and comes together on one sheet pan. Ready in under 30 minutes, this hot honey and pomegranate-glazed salmon is a super accessible meal for even the busiest weeknights.