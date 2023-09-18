Baked Ginger And Mint Cod Recipe
Cod is a fishy favorite across Western Europe and North America; with its mild flavor, flaky texture and low fat content, it is both versatile, and nutritious, as well as being a sustainable source of protein. While the flavor of cod itself may be mild, it does, however, pair really well with strong sauces and marinades, especially those that are infused with lots of herbs and aromatics.
This recipe for baked ginger and mint cod, devised by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderful way to celebrate this much-loved fish. Packed full of flavor, the fresh ginger adds a spicy and fiery kick, while the mint adds a contrasting cooling and herby taste. Fresh cilantro and lime juice give this dish a whole lot of zing, and cumin and chili give it an additional spicy and earthy kick. Flavor is something this dish is certainly not lacking, and while it's taste may be complex, the preparation for this cod dish is very straightforward indeed. Overall, cod is a type of fish that is easy to cook, and this recipe provides a simple but effective way to up the flavor profile.
Gather the ingredients for this baked ginger and mint cod recipe
To begin this baked ginger and mint cod recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want some mint, cilantro, fresh ginger, lime juice, ground cumin, olive oil, and chili flakes. And of course, you'll need cod fillets. While this ingredient may be widely available for those who live near the coast, that isn't always the case for those who live further in land. If this is the case, one of the best ways to ensure that you are buying fresh fish is to buy it frozen. This is because fish is often quickly frozen once being caught, to preserve it at peak freshness. For this recipe, just make sure to defrost the frozen cod thoroughly before baking it.
Make the marinade
Get the oven preheating to 375 F. Then, you will want to start by making the ginger and mint marinade. To do this, simply add the mint and cilantro, the ginger, the cumin, the chili flakes, the salt and pepper, the lime juice, and the olive oil to a blender. If you haven't got one of those to hand, you could alternatively use a smoothie maker. Then, blend the ingredients together for 20 to 30 seconds until you have a lovely green marinade. Whether you prefer the marinade to be a little chunkier or a little smoother is entirely your choice.
Coat the cod
Then, place the cod fillets into a bowl or onto a plate and then pour the marinade on top, making sure to move the cod around to coat it fully. Let the cod sit in the ginger and mint mixture for at least 5 minutes, to absorb the delicious flavors of the marinade. However, don't be tempted to leave the fish to marinate for too long. Cod is a flaky fish with delicate muscle fibers, so it won't take long for the flavors to infuse. If left too long, the muscle fibers can begin to break down and negatively effect the texture of the fish; so try to keep an eye on the clock.
Bake the cod
With the fish marinated, place it onto a baking tray lined with baking paper and then cook it in a preheated oven for 20 minutes or so. A good way to check when the fish is done is to insert a skewer or a cocktail stick into the fillet and feel how much resistance it is offering. If the skewer experiences resistance, the fish needs more time. When the skewer slides through with ease, your fish is done.
Remove the cod from the oven and serve it hot with sides that will complement the lightness of the dish, such as rice or potatoes, and perhaps some steamed veggies. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 ½ tablespoons minced ginger
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 4 cod fillets
- Preheat the oven to 375 F and line a medium-sized baking tray with parchment paper.
- Add the olive oil, mint, cilantro, ginger, lime juice, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to a food processor. Blend the ingredients for 20 to 30 seconds to form a marinade.
- Place the cod fillets into a bowl and pour the marinade over the fillets. Coat the cod thoroughly then allow it to sit for at least 5 minutes to marinade.
- Transfer the cod to the prepared baking tray and bake for 20 minutes, until the cod is baked through and flaky. Serve hot.
|Calories per Serving
|359
|Total Fat
|19.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|99.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|624.7 mg
|Protein
|41.6 g