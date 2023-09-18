Baked Ginger And Mint Cod Recipe

Cod is a fishy favorite across Western Europe and North America; with its mild flavor, flaky texture and low fat content, it is both versatile, and nutritious, as well as being a sustainable source of protein. While the flavor of cod itself may be mild, it does, however, pair really well with strong sauces and marinades, especially those that are infused with lots of herbs and aromatics.

This recipe for baked ginger and mint cod, devised by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderful way to celebrate this much-loved fish. Packed full of flavor, the fresh ginger adds a spicy and fiery kick, while the mint adds a contrasting cooling and herby taste. Fresh cilantro and lime juice give this dish a whole lot of zing, and cumin and chili give it an additional spicy and earthy kick. Flavor is something this dish is certainly not lacking, and while it's taste may be complex, the preparation for this cod dish is very straightforward indeed. Overall, cod is a type of fish that is easy to cook, and this recipe provides a simple but effective way to up the flavor profile.