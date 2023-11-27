Simple Baked Honey Citrus Salmon Recipe

Whether you like your salmon smoked, baked, cured, or even fried, there are plenty of options for a quick weeknight dinner! Salmon is a great source of protein that cooks quickly (how does 15 minutes sound?) and it's also categorized as a superfood thanks to the high amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help promote heart health. Science aside, salmon is generally a neutral or mild-tasting fish that can even win over picky eaters.

For this simple baked honey and citrus salmon recipe, you'll only need a handful of ingredients and less than an hour before it's on the table. After a short marination, the salmon is placed on a sheet pan and baked at a high heat, which locks in juice and ensures a fully cooked filet. When the fish is ready, feel free to serve it up how you wish: alongside rice, steamed or roasted veggies, or even cold noodles. No matter which way you choose to serve it, this dish is certain to find its way into your easy weeknight dinner rotation.