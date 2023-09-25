Colorful Toasted Sesame Noodle Salad Recipe

If you're looking for a light salad that doesn't scrimp on taste, perhaps for a picnic, lunch, or as a side dish, this colorful toasted sesame noodle salad is a great all-year-rounder. Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this recipe takes its principal inspiration from Asian-style flavors, centering around the deliciously nutty taste of toasted sesame oil, which is paired with the salty tang of soy sauce, the zingy citrus flavor of lime, and a pungent warm kick from the garlic and ginger.

Toasted sesame oil is an excellent ingredient for salad dressings, and not just due to its nutty flavor, but also due to its various health benefits. It contains both Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants such as vitamin E, lignans, and sesaminol. Some sources also attribute anti-inflammatory properties to sesame oil. It's no wonder that it is used in medicinal practices.

With the inclusion of fresh, raw vegetables, which are rich in vitamins and minerals, this recipe truly is a health fest. And, not only do the veggies provide an abundance of nutrients, but they also give the dish a delightful crunchy texture, as well as create a brightly colored feast for the eyes. Great enjoyed alone or served as a side to accompany a fish or chicken-based main, this salad is sure to be a hit.