The Ice Glaze Method You Can Use To Freeze Fish

With modern refrigeration standards, you'd think that freezing vegetables, meat, and fish would be quick and simple. Just wrap them in freezer paper, pop them in a freezer bag, or tuck them inside a sturdy, air-tight container, right? In many circumstances, yes. But, when there's something as priceless as fresh-caught fish sitting in your kitchen, you have much more incentive to preserve the delicate texture and flavorful flesh, especially when it won't grace dinner plates right away. That's when it pays to dig deeper into freezing techniques, such as ice glazing.

The term "glazing" in the culinary world doesn't apply only to sweet, sticky sauces coating holiday hams and short ribs. It's an industry-wide practice in seafood processing to preserve fresh fish in sheets of ice, known both commercially and in home kitchens as ice glazing. The ice essentially works as a preservative, helping retain the original flavor and texture of the fish while serving as protection against freezer burn. It also keeps the flesh from drying out with extended time in the 0-degree Fahrenheit temperatures of a home freezer.

Ice glazing does take a bit of effort on your part, including pretreating with either ascorbic acid or brine, depending on the type of fish. Once the treated fish is ready to enter the frozen chambers of your fridge or standalone freezer, you'll start the ice glazing. It won't be a one-and-done process, but it's not difficult and is definitely worth the effort.