How To Get The Best Short Ribs For Your Money, According To Ina Garten

Braised short ribs are the perfect comforting dish for Sunday dinners, impressing guests, or if you just want a special meal to warm you up. They are an excellent choice if you're hosting since the meal can feed a large group and is mostly hands-off. Celebrity chef Ina Garten uses strategic prep to give the illusion of more meat from her short ribs. With short ribs coming in at nearly $8 a pound and recipes like Garten's calling for five pounds of short rib meat, being able to make your ingredients serve more people is key. With rising grocery prices due to inflation, learning to stretch your ingredients without sacrificing quality is a must.

Garten makes this work by cutting her short ribs into two-inch chunks. This allows the meat to be more dispersed throughout the dish and ensures a chunk of meat in every bite. This gives the illusion that there's more meat in the dish than there actually is and makes for a more satisfying meal. Cutting the short ribs into small chunks also allows the meat to cook faster and develop that melt-in-your-mouth texture that braised short ribs are known for.