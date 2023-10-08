Eric Ripert's Go-To Resource To Keep Up With Sustainable Seafood

Eric Ripert knows a thing or two about seafood. His New York seafood restaurant, Le Bernardin, has three Michelin stars, more James Beard Awards than any other New York City restaurant, and has been ranked La Liste's best restaurant in the world for three years running. It's also held onto the New York Times' top restaurant rating for over thirty years.

Naturally, Ripert puts a lot of thought into the seafood that graces Le Bernardian's tables. But quality isn't Ripert's only concern; he's also a vocal advocate for ethical and sustainable fishing. An estimated 85% of fish stocks worldwide are overfished or fully exploited, threatening fish populations. Overfishing threatens coral reefs and often results in bycatch, the term used for other species — including endangered animals — that get caught up in nets. There's a human cost, too — it depletes fish populations that struggling communities rely on for food.

Buying sustainably can be pricy; as Vice Chairman of City Harvest, a nonprofit focused on food insecurity, Ripert acknowledges that sustainable food isn't accessible to everyone. "[S]ometimes it's too expensive," he told The Harvard Crimson. "But if you have that luxury, I think it's very important to support people who have good practices." But money isn't the only barrier consumers face — even learning how to shop sustainably can be tricky. In his new cookbook, "Seafood Simple," which was released on October 3, Ripert explains that he relies on NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for guidelines and up-to-date information on the fishing industry.