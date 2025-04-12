The Absolute Best Fish Markets In NYC

The idea of starting with fresh fish instead of frozen can be a bit intimidating, and we get that. But it can be entirely worth it, especially if you're whipping up something like grilled barramundi (see our easy recipe) or Mediterranean-style baked cod. The taste and texture of fresh fish will take any dish to the next level. You can attest to this if you're fortunate to live in an area that has a plethora of great seafood markets.

There are a number of things to look for when seeking a fishmonger, and that just starts with cleanliness, freshness, and variety. You should also analyze items like the ice display when buying fresh fish – clean and well-drained ice is a huge deal. With some of those things in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at the Big Apple. If you're a foodie heading there on a vacation, it's absolutely worth checking some of these places out.

To bring you our round-up of the best fish markets in NYC, we started by consulting friends and family born and raised in the city. We also took into account things like social media presence because if these places regularly update customers with what they've got in stock for that day, then you know it's fresh. Additionally, we looked at places recommended by restaurants and chefs, and finally, customers. New Yorkers have a lot to say about their fish, and here's what they recommend.