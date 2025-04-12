The Absolute Best Fish Markets In NYC
The idea of starting with fresh fish instead of frozen can be a bit intimidating, and we get that. But it can be entirely worth it, especially if you're whipping up something like grilled barramundi (see our easy recipe) or Mediterranean-style baked cod. The taste and texture of fresh fish will take any dish to the next level. You can attest to this if you're fortunate to live in an area that has a plethora of great seafood markets.
There are a number of things to look for when seeking a fishmonger, and that just starts with cleanliness, freshness, and variety. You should also analyze items like the ice display when buying fresh fish – clean and well-drained ice is a huge deal. With some of those things in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at the Big Apple. If you're a foodie heading there on a vacation, it's absolutely worth checking some of these places out.
To bring you our round-up of the best fish markets in NYC, we started by consulting friends and family born and raised in the city. We also took into account things like social media presence because if these places regularly update customers with what they've got in stock for that day, then you know it's fresh. Additionally, we looked at places recommended by restaurants and chefs, and finally, customers. New Yorkers have a lot to say about their fish, and here's what they recommend.
Fulton Fish Market, The Bronx
The Fulton Fish Market is a 200-year-old fish market that's one of the best in the country. Since 1822, it's been at the heart of the city's landscape, and the numbers are wildly impressive. About 2 million pounds of seafood move through the market daily. This is a pretty good indication that you're getting fish that's as fresh as fish can be. One of the brilliant things about this place is that you don't need to live in the city to shop there. Fulton Fish Market has a nationwide delivery program bringing fresh and frozen fish right to your door, and there's so much on offer.
Although specifics vary, the list of options available here is a seafood lover's dream. It has all the fishy staples like salmon, cod, and halibut. You'll also be able to add fresh anchovies for a truly stellar Caesar salad, along with oysters, mussels, lobster, shrimp, and crab. That's not even getting into the more exotic things. If you've ever been tempted to experiment with octopus, or if you're a fan of caviar, Fulton Fish Market has that, too. The business has thousands of glowing reviews from customers thrilled with the quality and variety of fish. Many also appreciate Fulton's dedication to customer service and communication.
(718) 378-2356
800 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY 10474
Osakana, East Village and Midtown
Osakana is a little different because it's not just a fish market. You can pick up some of the city's best sushi-grade fish there, but you can also get a ton of amazing sushi and sashimi that have already been prepared. There are two locations: Osakana has a main store in the East Village and a satellite branch in Midtown. The latter is inside the Katagiri Japanese Grocery, and that's where you're going to find that mouthwatering already-prepared sushi. We'd even go as far as to say that if you're in the city for a trip and love sushi, this needs to be a lunch spot on at least one of your days there.
Sushi might seem like one of those things that's just too intimidating to make at home. This leads to the other reason we love Osakana: It runs sushi-making classes. From starting with the basics to prepping fish like sea urchins, the chefs and teachers at Osakana are doing it all. Join a public class, sign up for a private one, or schedule a group event.
Those in the know say that the sushi and sashimi here are every bit as fresh, delicious, and expertly prepared as you'll find in Japan. Don't worry if you're on a time crunch. While everything is prepared fresh when you order, you won't stand around for long waiting for Osakana to fulfill it.
Multiple locations
Dorian's Seafood Market, Upper East Side
Anyone looking for a one-stop shop for all their fish needs doesn't need to look any further than Dorian's Seafood Market on the Upper East Side. This business is a great choice if you're a little intimidated by cleaning and preparing fresh fish at home. Sure, that might be great if you're planning on making a classic French bouillabaisse with your fish, but Dorian's also has plenty of fresh fillets already prepped for you. It also stocks shellfish; if you'd like to pick up lunch on your shopping trip, you can do that, too.
As a bonus, Dorian's also stocks many of the herbs and spices you'll want to season the fish you pick up. This is incredibly helpful, especially considering you'll often find exotic fish here. Have you always wanted to try swordfish or maybe mako shark? Not only does Dorian's Seafood Market typically stock it, but it'll tell you what to do with it, too.
Dorian's is committed to sustainable fishing methods, responsible sourcing, and conservation. Its owner is often on-site and frequently answers customer questions online. Add in a friendly staff and customer service that keeps people coming back, and it's clear Dorian's has hit a winning formula. One of the only complaints is that you should expect to spend a little more than you might expect, but the freshest and the best isn't cheap.
(212) 535-2256
1580 York Ave, New York, NY 10028
Randazzo's Seafood, The Bronx
There are a lot of classic Italian fish dishes that will transport your taste buds, and it makes sense. Italy and Sicily are surrounded by the bountiful waters of the Mediterranean, and it's this rich heritage that gives Randazzo's serious clout. The family-owned business has been around for more than 100 years, and it started with the Sicilian immigrant and fisherman Frank Randazzo. Several generations later, the family-owned fish market is getting rave reviews from customers — especially those who love fresh oysters.
Why? There's a table outside Randazzo's, and the fishmongers there will shuck shellfish for you to enjoy right then and there. There's something weirdly poignant about that. Honestly, for anyone who heads to New York, people-watching on the street with some fresh seafood is a great way to experience the city.
Randazzo's gets serious love from customers who praise not only the freshness and the selection but also the knowledge of the staff. That's important here because along with fish imported from Italy, you'll find things like giant shrimp, fish eggs, crab, eel, and yes, there might just be a hammerhead shark hanging in the shop, too. In other words, you're probably going to have some questions, but that's what a really good fishmonger is for. That's just one of the reasons you should think twice about buying seafood from a grocery store and head to a place like Randazzo's instead.
(718) 367-4139
2327 Arthur Ave, New York, NY 10458
Fish Tales Gourmet Seafood Market, Brooklyn
One of the things that we love about Fish Tails Gourmet Seafood Market starts with its social media. That sounds like an odd thing, but when you take a peek at the posts, you'll find a regularly rotating list of daily specials. That's a great indication that the stock is fresh. It's also a thoughtful way to help customers appraise what's on offer. This is especially true since Fish Tales sells seafood like swordfish, steamer clams, red snapper, and fresh sardines.
Customers can pick up lunch here, too. We appreciate the rotating selections of soups, chowders, and bisques that also get posted to Fish Tales' social media. Stop in for some fish for dinner, grab a po'boy, fish tacos, a poke bowl, or a lobster roll for lunch. You'll definitely walk away happy.
Fish Tales is the kind of fish market that brings in customers from surrounding states; these customers are quick to point out that it's well worth the drive. There's also no shortage of reviews from people who have been devoted customers for 10, 15, and even 20 years. It's unsurprising — this place sources great fish and has a super-knowledgeable staff. They expertly walk the line between serving gourmet quality fish and keeping the atmosphere friendly. Fish Tales Gourmet Seafood Market is the kind of local hangout where everyone knows your name.
(718) 246-1346
191A Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Lobster Place, Chelsea Market
We'll admit that Lobster Place does indeed have a reputation as a tourist-favored spot. That doesn't mean it's not incredible. Given that its wholesale division works with about 800 of the city's restaurants, it's safe to say that Lobster Place knows what it's doing. Besides, locals know they can order online and have everything they want ready and waiting for them.
While shopping for fish, you should check out the kitchen for some of the most outstanding menu items we've seen at any fish market. Try the lobster poutine or the whole lobster, if you prefer. Pick up a caviar-topped lobster roll, get a fish sandwich or fry made with barramundi, or browse the sushi bar.
Customers love the food, and when it comes to the fish, you know it's sustainable and ethically sourced. Lobster Place works with Ocean Wise to guarantee exactly that, and the variety of fresh fish on ice is amazing. There's a stellar selection of sushi fish, favorites like salmon and cod, and a ton of great specialty options you won't find just anywhere. Pick up some Irish or Scottish smoked salmon, whole or baby octopus, caviar, and even squid and squid ink. Squid ink can add bold flavors to dishes like pasta. If you've never tried it, you definitely should.
(212) 255-5672
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Aqua Best, New York
When it comes to where New York City locals go to get their fresh seafood, Aqua Best gets a lot of love. Sure, it has a ton of customers thrilled with the freshness of the fish and seafood on offer, but that's not the only reason to love this place. For starters, Aqua Best offers nationwide delivery. If there's one thing better than finding a place locals love, it's discovering a beloved local spot that can be enjoyed anywhere.
In addition to the fish Aqua Best ships all around, it also serves delicious seafood, including snow crab legs, as well as seasonally available options like oysters and shrimp. You can even order live lobster and Dungeness crab, along with caviar and fillets from some of the most popular types of fish. If you're wondering about quality, it supplies Le Bernardin, so there's that.
Aqua Best also gets rave reviews for outstanding customer service, which makes sense. It offers all kinds of unique, specialty, and exotic fish, along with items that rotate based on the season and availability. In this industry, fishmongers must be at the top of their game to answer inevitable questions — and Aqua Best is. Anyone looking for a fishmonger with amazing seafood and advice along the way isn't going to go wrong here.
(212) 285-1422
276 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co., Brooklyn
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. was founded on ideas of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and using every bit of the fish. That might seem difficult with certain parts of fish, but since shrimp shells can be used to make a flavorful stock, we'll go out on a limb and say it's all about getting creative. The fishmongers at Greenpoint are more than happy to give you some tips on getting the most out of your fish. And yes, the business also makes sure to source from the most responsible places and sell the best seafood.
It practices what it preaches here, too. Along with the fish market, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. runs a restaurant. Its menu showcases all the incredible meals you can make with whatever fish you purchased that day. According to customers who have dined and shopped there, it's not to be missed.
One of the common positive reviews of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. is that those behind the counter are more than happy to take the time to answer questions from customers. They explain everything you need to know about raw fish and the restaurant's dishes in-depth. That says a lot because anyone looking to learn more about cooking fish might feel too intimidated to start asking questions. Additionally, the fact that Greenpoint prides itself on taking the time to chat is a definite plus.
(718) 349-0400
114 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Lisa's Fish Market, Glendale
Lisa's Fish Market is one of those places that's been around for so long that it doesn't need much of an online or social media presence. However, those in the know have been heading here for outstanding seafood for about three decades. In case you're wondering about its vibe, countless customer reviews give the business a shout-out for running an old-school shop reminiscent of when everyone was on a first-name basis.
Lisa's Fish Market also gets high praise for exhibiting a welcoming, friendly attitude in all aspects of its work. Its fish is high-quality, and the ice is always fresh. If you're unable to find something, the fishmongers behind the counter are more than happy to help. That's true, whether it means deveining your shrimp while you wait or discussing the fish and its origins. It also ensures you have plenty of ice to preserve the freshness of your purchase while you head home. This treatment will make you feel like a local, even if you're one of the many people who drive to get there.
There's a lot to be said for walking into a place and knowing that the people behind the counter love what they do and are proud to work with their customers. The number of reviews that laud the staff of Lisa's for precisely that is overwhelming. In our book, that's pretty amazing.
(718) 821-6630
6904 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385
Mermaid's Garden, Brooklyn
Mermaid's Garden is another fish market that makes it a point to source only sustainable seafood. Its fishmongers also pride themselves on telling customers the origins of the fish and even the name of the boat used to source it. Its stock varies by season, but you can expect options like caviar, trout roe, swordfish, shrimp, and all the staple favorites.
Customers note that the fish here is a little pricier than others. However, knowing you're getting high-quality, sustainably sourced fish makes it all worth it. You can also count on getting recipe suggestions and cooking advice from its experts.
Through its Fish Share Program, Mermaid's Garden has created an initiative to encourage people to eat more fish. For a flat rate, Mermaid's Garden connects customers with local fishermen for a weekly supply of fresh fish. The fish arrives at the customer's pickup location filleted and packaged, and the catch varies based on the time of year. Fish Share is a brilliant way to support local fishermen while introducing you to all kinds of fish. This can also prevent you from getting stuck in a rut where you consume the same seafood.
(718) 638-1910
644 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Methodology
There are a ton of fish markets in New York City, and to put together a round-up of some of the best, we did a few things. Our initial step was starting with personal experience and picking the brains of some friends and family members who are native New Yorkers. We also hit up sites like Reddit to see the fish market recommendations of locals, and we researched them.
To meet our benchmark, we first sought fish markets with a reputation for consistently serving fresh seafood. Our second step was to consider those dedicated to sourcing sustainable fish. These must vary with the season and be caught with environmentally friendly fishing methods. In our third step, we looked at stock variety, specifically fish markets that offer staples and exotic types of fish. Our fourth was only to select fishmongers with positive reputations.
Fish can be tough, after all, and the truly good fish markets are those with fishmongers who can help with suggestions, guidance, clarification, and recipes. All of that together earned these fish markets a spot on the list.