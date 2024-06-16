Stop Throwing Away Shrimp Shells And Create A Flavorful Stock

Are you the type of person who likes to avoid as much food waste as possible in your kitchen? If so, it's time to stop tossing out those shrimp shells and tails, and start using them to create a flavorful stock. Making shrimp broth not only reduces waste and saves you money, it's also a great way to make sure you have shellfish stock on hand when you need it, because fish broth in general is notoriously hard to find at the store. So consider this your cue to start collecting your shrimp shells and tails in a resealable bag in the freezer until you're ready to use them.

In my own kitchen, I've been making bone broth from poultry, beef, and pork for more than a decade, but I'll be the first to admit that I've been sleeping on homemade seafood stock. However, after a recent expedition into the San Francisco Bay to catch some Dungeness crab ahead of the commercial season, I decided to tackle making my own shellfish stock, including using leftover shrimp shells and tails stored in my freezer. And I'm so glad I did, because it's almost as easy as making homemade chicken stock. Unlike with chicken stock, though, your kitchen will smell like fish. Before you start cooking, close all the doors to your kitchen (if you can) to prevent the smell from seeping into the rest of your house. Alternatively, you can use spices to remove the fish smell after cooking.