Save Prawn Shells And Fish Bones For More Flavorful Seafood Risotto

With the sweet, buttery flesh of fish or prawns in front of you, the bones and shells are often given little thought. They're cast aside, regarded as annoyances that are in between you and the delicious meat within the shell or surrounding the bones. It's tempting to toss them, but don't — prawn shells and fish bones make excellent broth for seafood risotto.

Although risotto is typically made with chicken or vegetable stock, the seafood variety requires more specific flavors. Making a quick broth out of fish and prawn remains helps to infuse seafood risotto with a delicate, fresh taste that can't be derived with a few pieces of shrimp or mussels. Unlike chicken or bone broth, fish broth doesn't take as long to prepare. Within 45 minutes, the bones and shells will have infused the liquid with enough flavor to make a pot of seafood risotto.

Heat butter or oil in a pot and saute chopped onions, celery, carrots, and garlic in the fat. After a few minutes, add in prawn shells, fish bones, and fish heads. Pour in water and white wine, as well as rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves, and allow everything to simmer for half an hour. Once the broth is strained, use it to make seafood risotto, jambalaya, or paella.