Fresh And Vibrant Coconut Fish Curry Recipe
There is an almost endless variety of curry recipes from around the world, from the fiery Indian vindaloo to the aromatic Caribbean goat curry and the hearty Japanese chicken katsu. Curry is a very broad church with something for everyone, whether you like milder, fresher flavors or scorching hot stews that have been left to simmer for hours.
This fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes its inspiration from the coconut-based fish curries popular in South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine. It is a light, fresh, and creamy dish with a beautifully balanced blend of spices and herbs and just enough chili to give the curry a good kick. It is made with a flavorful mixture of salmon, hake, and tiger prawns, which are cooked in the coconut milk-based curry so they become tender and succulent and infuse the dish with the flavors of the sea.
With its high content of fish, this dish also boasts a few health benefits. Hake is very low in fat, meaning most of its calories derive from proteins, while salmon is rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids. Nutritious, quick to prepare, and bursting with flavor, this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry makes an excellent showstopper of a meal that's perfect for family or friends.
Gather the ingredients for this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry recipe
To begin this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want salmon, hake, and tiger prawns, along with some vegetable or fish stock and some shrimp paste. You'll also need an onion, garlic, ginger, cilantro, chili, a lime, and lemongrass. Like many types of curry, this recipe requires cumin and turmeric as the spices, along with some brown sugar, cooking oil, and coconut milk to complete the sauce.
Step 1: Make the curry paste
Make the curry paste: Add onion, garlic, ginger, chili, cumin, turmeric, shrimp paste, and cilantro to a blender, along with 1 tablespoon water.
Step 2: Blend the paste
Blend for 15-20 seconds until smooth.
Step 3: Heat up a pan
Heat oil in a large, deep pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Fry the curry paste
Add curry paste and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly.
Step 5: Add the lemongrass
Add smashed lemongrass and cook for 1-2 more minutes.
Step 6: Add the liquid ingredients
Add brown sugar, coconut milk, fish stock, and the juice of half a lime and bring to a gentle simmer.
Step 7: Add the fish
Add tiger prawns, hake, and salmon to the pan.
Step 8: Simmer the curry
Cover with a lid and allow the curry to gently simmer for 5 minutes until the fish is cooked through and the tiger prawns have turned pink.
Step 9: Serve the curry
Serve immediately with remaining lime (cut into wedges), extra fresh cilantro, and more red chili, if desired.
How can I change up this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry recipe?
If you want to put a different spin on this recipe, or you are unable to locate all the ingredients in the dish, there are still plenty of options open to you. While this recipe uses a combination of salmon, hake, and whole tiger prawns to create the curry, these may not be so readily available in your area. Speaking to a fishmonger is always a great idea to help you choose the best, freshest kinds of fish for your dish that are also within your budget. Perhaps tiger prawns are great for a dinner party with friends, but they could be swapped with a more affordable shellfish for a casual weeknight meal.
Secondly, the question of spice is never far away when it comes to curries. Some people can't get enough of the heat and want their curry as spicy as possible. In this case, you can easily increase the quantity of chili used or even use different types of chiles that pack more heat. Or maybe you're catering to diners who like things on the mild side, in which case you can always leave out the chili or up the quantity of coconut milk to create a much gentler, yet still flavorful, dish.
How should this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry be stored?
Things can get a little tricky when it comes to storing and reheating fish dishes. Thankfully, leftovers of this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry recipe can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container and will keep for up to 2 days, so you can enjoy the leftovers at a later date. The most important thing is reheating the dish well.
The microwave is not your best option when it comes to reheating fish. Because microwaves work by heating up just the water molecules, rather than heating all the molecules evenly, they will make cooked prawns and shrimp unpleasantly rubbery. In order to preserve the texture of the hake, salmon, and prawns, it's best to reheat any leftovers gently in a pan or in the oven. Go slowly, and make sure it doesn't dry out. If your sauce has gone a bit too thick, you can always throw in a bit more coconut milk or some water to add more liquid to the dish.
- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 red chili, roughly chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon shrimp paste
- 8 sprigs fresh cilantro (both stems and leaves), plus extra for serving
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 2 stalks lemongrass, smashed
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
- ½ cup vegetable or fish stock
- 1 lime, divided
- ⅔ pound whole tiger prawns
- ½ pound hake, cut into large pieces
- ½ pound skinless salmon, cut into segments
|Calories per Serving
|497
|Total Fat
|34.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|152.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|4.4 g
|Sodium
|563.4 mg
|Protein
|35.9 g