Fresh And Vibrant Coconut Fish Curry Recipe

There is an almost endless variety of curry recipes from around the world, from the fiery Indian vindaloo to the aromatic Caribbean goat curry and the hearty Japanese chicken katsu. Curry is a very broad church with something for everyone, whether you like milder, fresher flavors or scorching hot stews that have been left to simmer for hours.

This fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes its inspiration from the coconut-based fish curries popular in South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine. It is a light, fresh, and creamy dish with a beautifully balanced blend of spices and herbs and just enough chili to give the curry a good kick. It is made with a flavorful mixture of salmon, hake, and tiger prawns, which are cooked in the coconut milk-based curry so they become tender and succulent and infuse the dish with the flavors of the sea.

With its high content of fish, this dish also boasts a few health benefits. Hake is very low in fat, meaning most of its calories derive from proteins, while salmon is rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids. Nutritious, quick to prepare, and bursting with flavor, this fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry makes an excellent showstopper of a meal that's perfect for family or friends.