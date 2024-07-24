Caesar Salad Lettuce Spears Recipe

Ever since its invention at a Tijuana restaurant around 100 years ago, Caesar salad has been one of the most popular salads in America The tangy, salty, cheesy salad is hearty while remaining light and refreshing, and it has plenty of notes of umami richness to round it out. For occasions where you serve food at a communal table and seating is casual, salad can be a tricky dish to wrangle. Serving the salad as spears, as opposed to a bowl of chopped greens, can be easier to eat than a traditional salad that requires a fork. By keeping the root intact, each spear can be lifted by hand and eaten as is.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray loves making this dish for a crowd. "Serving salad this way always seems to be a hit whenever I bring it to a barbecue or backyard party," she says. "The secret is swapping the croutons for breadcrumbs, which cling to the dressing and don't need to be pierced with a fork."