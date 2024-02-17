How To Make An Emulsified Sauce And Why You Should Care

Think about your favorite sauces of all time. What are they? Probably emulsions. To say that a sauce is an emulsion means that it is comprised of two immiscible liquids — meaning those that do not mix together easily — bound together and stabilized by an ingredient called an emulsifying agent to prevent separation. The most common example of an emulsified sauce is vinaigrette, where oil and vinegar are combined to create a stable mixture.

Emulsified sauces are delicious because they blend ingredients that would naturally repel each other. Fat and water don't organically mix, but when forced to combine, their textures and flavors complement one another and are enhanced by the emulsifying agent. The creamy, velvety textures of mayonnaise or hollandaise sauce are luscious because of the egg yolk, which holds the emulsion together by surrounding the fat particles and keeping them suspended in the water.

Emulsions can be versatile. A good beurre blanc — a simple emulsion of wine, vinegar, and butter — pairs well with plenty of fish and vegetables. A well-made mayonnaise with a few extra ingredients makes a mean aioli that can be used in sandwiches or alone as a dip. Mastering emulsions opens the heart of sauce-making and allows you to augment any meal with another layer of flavor and complexity. Here are some of the most important things you need to know about emulsions, as well as how to make them properly to enhance your favorite recipes.