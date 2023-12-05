Upgrade Basic Vanilla Cake With A More Flavorful Almond Emulsion

Extraction and emulsion work by pulling flavor out of a solid substance, in this case, almonds. To do this, the nuts need a liquid, either alcohol for extraction or water for emulsion.

If you want a concentrated true-to-nut flavor, emulsion is the way to go. Since the process involves suspending almond oil in water and an emulsifying agent, it results in a thick, flavor-packed substance that holds up inside your vanilla cake or a vanilla-based Chantilly cake while it bakes. This heat resistance protects the potency of the resulting liquid, and thus, the complex flavor profile as well.

Extraction, on the other hand, uses alcohol to bring out the almond essence, which makes it more likely to dilute under oven heat. This means a thinner consistency — but some cooks consider that an advantage for predictability and manageability. After all, you don't necessarily want a strong taste that overpowers the vanilla in your cake. Another benefit of almond extract is that the alcohol process helps preserve the flavor inside the bottle, facilitating a long shelf life.

Substituting almond emulsion in a recipe calling for almond extract is not complicated. In most cases, such as in your vanilla cake, just use it in a 1:1 ratio. Just be aware that the flavor of the emulsion will likely be more robust and pronounced, so decrease it slightly if you prefer a milder taste.