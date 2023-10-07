24 Essential French Cooking Terms, Decoded

When it comes to classic cuisine in the Western world, the roots of fine dining are firmly embedded in France. From the brigade system in the kitchen to the names of different knife cuts, French became the unofficial language of haute cuisine. In culinary school, most chefs are trained using French terminology for the majority of kitchen tasks. These words become ubiquitous in culinary vocabulary and often find their way onto menus, articles, and cookbooks. But what if you didn't attend Le Cordon Bleu and just want to get through a recipe or order a dish without having to parse out the definition of a culinary phrase? As long as you have a few key terms under your belt, you'll find yourself with a much better grasp of culinary phrases. Plus you'll sound like a true expert when you order something flawlessly the next time you find yourself in front of a classical menu.