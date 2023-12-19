Egg Yolks Are The Secret To Creamy Salad Dressing Without Mayo

Eggs offer a seemingly endless supply of dishes via countless cooking methods, while also serving as rising, thickening, and binding agents for sauces and baked goods. We've even discovered the transformative powers of separated yolks and whites; egg whites can morph into a light and airy foam for cocktails, meringues, and mousses, while yolks add flavor and creaminess to sauces and custards.

On that note, if you're looking to enrich and thicken salad dressing without mayonnaise or cream? Egg yolks are the secret ingredient you need. While we usually use raw egg yolks when cooking, boiled egg yolks are a better option in this instance. Hard-boiling eggs makes it easier to separate the yolks from the whites, after all, and cooking the yolks brings out their rich flavor, as well.

You can use boiled egg yolks in scratch-made dressings or whisk them into store-bought dressings for the ultimate creamy upgrade. Boiled egg yolks can thicken a dressing without breaking or clumping while creating a silky consistency that thoroughly coats your salad ingredients. Plus, the buttery richness of the yolk can help temper overly acidic or spiced dressings without muting them. You can even reserve the springy whites for a protein-packed salad garnish (thus making use of the entire boiled egg).