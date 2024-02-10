What To Look For When Seeking Out A Reliable Fishmonger

For ingredients with the best taste, texture, and flavor, the grocery store seafood section just can't deliver like a trip to your local fishmonger. Uncompromising quality, preparation, and presentation are always good things, but they can be especially crucial when you're preparing sushi or any other kind of raw seafood. In these instances, their presence or absence can make or break your dish, and also potentially save you a trip to the hospital. So, how does an intrepid seafood-loving home cook find their go-to fishmonger in the first place?

A solid foodie tip is to shop like a local. Look for small-scale fishmongers in your area that always seem to pull heavy traffic. That joint down the street that always has a line out the door first thing in the morning should be top of your list. If it advertises a weekly promotion "on Fridays" or any other repeating day, then there's a pretty good chance that it's a business that sees regular customers.

This can be an especially helpful tip if you happen to live in a coastal area or near a Great Lake. Otherwise, customer guidance platforms like Yelp and Google Review can also be useful tools for beginning your scout. Look for fishmongers that have been in business for the longest. A little research can go a long way. Ultimately, the best tool is an in-person visit, and once you're there, there will be visible signs that show if the place is the cream of the crop.