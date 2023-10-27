The Gourmet Grocery Store Where You Can Find The Freshest Fish In NYC

A trip to any one of Citarella's seven New York locations (plus one in Connecticut) fills any discerning foodie with an unshakeable sense of "I can't wait to go home and cook something awesome." Wild-caught flounder, fluke, shad, whole arctic char, grouper, eel, and striped bass glisten on ice. Regional fare from Nova Scotia lobsters to PEI oysters, wild swordfish steaks, Florida stone crab claws, Tasmanian trout, New Zealand Ora King salmon, and more are all laid out, representing the best of the best from pole to pole. Need grated bottarga? How about sea urchins, cuttlefish ink, and lobster stock? Citarella has it — and also carries Tuscan Branzino, the only purveyor in America to sell it. It's out on display less than 24 hours after it's caught in Italy.

Citarella has been serving New York City for over 100 years and its seafood display totes world-class fare that can only be acquired through a lifetime of building friendships. Some things money alone cannot buy, let alone perpetuate into a one-of-a-kind gourmet business. Indeed, founder Joe Gurrera knows this and has spent his over-40-year career focusing on people and relationships at the heart of his craft (even, perhaps, over the fish).

New York City's original Fulton Fish Market pre-dates the Brooklyn Bridge. As the Market's website puts it, "For nearly 200 years, this bounty was only available to the world's best restaurants and the brave few willing to shop the market at 3 a.m." Among those brave few was Gurrera.