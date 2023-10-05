What To Know About Squid Ink And The Bold Flavors It Brings To Your Dishes

Are you a fan of eating cephalopods? This group of sea creatures looks almost alien in appearance and includes squids, octopuses, and cuttlefish most prominently. Cephalopods capture the imagination and invoke fear in some with their undulating forms and slithering tentacles. To others, they are a treasured treat of the briny deep, delicious when grilled, seared, stewed, or fried. But, if you're only eating their bodies, then you aren't really getting the true culinary story of cephalopods.

Perhaps even more beloved than their sucker-covered tentacles is the ink they secrete as a defense mechanism. Used to bewilder and confuse predators, cephalopod ink has been consumed by humans for centuries, a testament to our willingness (and perhaps need) to not let anything of value go to waste.

Though commonly referred to as squid ink, the types of ink that humans use in cooking come from a variety of cephalopods. In fact, cuttlefish ink is more widely used than the ink from squids. All cephalopod inks share certain characteristics, including their distinct taste and deep, dark color, making them truly unique ingredients.