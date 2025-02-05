14 Classic Italian Fish Dishes That Will Transport Your Taste Buds

Italian cuisine is known for its pasta and pizza, in their practically infinite variations. But less attention is paid to other elements of the Italian diet, such as fish (unless it happens to come with pasta). That is a crying shame, especially for those parts of Italy that thrive on a long-standing fishing tradition, where you can get some of the freshest fish you've ever tasted. After all, Italy has about 5,000 miles of coastline, and — as a peninsula and former great maritime power — it's only natural to assume that fish has played a big part in the history of the cuisine.

And we're not talking about off-the-beaten-track destinations only in-the-know locals frequent, but big cities, even major tourist destinations like Venice, Naples, and Genoa. Fish has long played an important role in these cuisines, with or without pasta at its side, and it's high time we give it its moment in the spotlight. To that end, we've put together a list of some of the most important fish-based dishes in Italian cooking, which I've backed up with my own experience of living in Italy and partaking in the rich tradition of cooking fish, especially in Venice.