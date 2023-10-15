Give Puttanesca Sauce A Deeper Taste By Doubling The Anchovies

Anchovies may not be a popular stand-alone fish in the U.S., but they're often the secret ingredient that gives sauces and dressings that special je ne sais quoi. Caesar dressing, Worcestershire sauce, and green goddess dressing are among the most popular sauces to use anchovies, but they've been a key flavor agent in Italian cuisine since the Roman Empire.

Pasta puttanesca is an Italian dish that demonstrates how these tiny fish bestow complexity and depth of flavor on the simplest recipes. In fact, doubling the standard two or three tinned filets in the original recipe would elevate the sauce all the more. Originating in the Southern Italian culinary center of Naples during the mid-20th century, puttanesca sauce consists of garlic, oil, capers, red pepper flakes, olives, crushed canned tomatoes, and, of course, anchovies. Anchovies are equal parts salty and umami, melting into the garlic-infused oil to create a foundation that lives up to the sauce's scandalous name. A few of these oily and flavorful fish are enough to make an impact on any sauce, but a double dose will boost puttanesca's richness by enhancing and complementing the other ingredients.

Extra anchovies will bring an oceanic funkiness and saltiness that will bolster the umami-rich tomatoes and salty olives and capers. They will also add more depth to complementary spicy, earthy, and sweet notes from the chili flakes, tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil.