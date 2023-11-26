Is There A Difference Between Branzino And Sea Bass?

Especially for diners who don't live on the coast, recognizing fish types can be confusing. Sure, there's the distinct orange flesh of salmon or the meat-like texture of tuna. Yet, dive into the world of white-fleshed fish, and the options seem endless.

In part, such confusion is due to the regional variations, as well as inconsistent naming between species. Take bass, for example — the name can refer to everything from the popular recreationally caught freshwater fish, to varying oceanic species around the world.

And especially when it comes to identifying the varying sea bass kinds, it's helpful to be pedantic. Similarly named fish can have distinct culinary qualities, while completely different names can refer to the same species. This is the case with branzino and sea bass. Although referred to differently, the two fish are actually of the same family. So why do branzino and sea bass have different names, and do they have distinctions? Let's dive into the details.