8 Crave-Worthy Cod Recipes

When it comes to white-fleshed fish, few varieties offer a better culinary experience than cod. Its texture is firm, while the flavor is gentle and not at all fishy, making it an approachable entryway into the world of seafood. It is no surprise that cod has been one of the major players in Atlantic fishing for centuries.

Today, cod continues to be easily purchased, found in two common varieties covering both Atlantic and Pacific waters. Such a wide area of habitation makes it available to many culinary influences. Plus, the fish is often found in fillet form. The flesh is well-cleaned and easy to work with, so there is no need to worry about bones or organs.

As a result, cod is a great fit for a wide range of preparation methods, from frying to grilling, baking, and as a component in a stew. It's the perfect recipe candidate for a weeknight dinner or an elaborate weekend meal, delivering crave-worthy fish recipes in spades.