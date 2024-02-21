Science Says Beer Batter Tastes Better For A Reason

The search for the best ingredients to create the crispiest, tastiest batter never ends, from adding fish sauce to copying how Koreans make their corn dogs crunchier. But while using beer to make batter isn't new, there's a reason why it has endured as a choice for making deep-fried dishes more delicious. Even though there are instances where it's not the best choice for cooking, scientific research points to beer batter's natural qualities for imparting a satisfying crunch and flavor to the food it coats.

For starters, the carbonization of beer plus its foaming agents and alcohol content make it a great batter base. Once beer enters the hot oil in the deep fryer, its air bubbles escape to create a "lifting" and expanding effect on the batter. This results in a crust with a porous, lace-like texture that easily snaps with a bite. What keeps these bubbles from bursting immediately in the fryer are the beer's foaming agents, some of which are naturally occurring proteins. They protect the bubbles by forming a thin film around them, and they also absorb most of the heat even when the oil reaches and exceeds 266 F, turning the batter golden and crispy.

Meanwhile, the food inside continues to cook at a normal rate without burning or drying up. Since alcohol also evaporates faster than water, it doesn't take long for beer batter to cook. Not only does it cut down the cooking time, you also avoid overcooking the dish.