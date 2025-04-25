10 Expensive Fish That Aren't Worth The Splurge

A number of fish species are marketed as luxuries, and certain types boast premium prices on restaurant menus and seafood markets. However, a high price does not equate to greater quality, taste, or nutrient value. Many of the more expensive fish are overpriced because they're in short supply, are exported across the world, or demand complicated farming and harvesting processes. Alternatively, some consumers are drawn to pricey seafood because of its perceived health benefits or elusive taste.

In an effort to better understand which fish aren't worth the extra expense, we spoke with Kristin Donovan, co-founder of Hooked Inc. in Toronto — a well-respected seafood market known for sustainable acquisition and industry expertise. With years of experience in the seafood industry, Donovan offers insight on what to look out for and why.

From species whose quality varies daily to those mishandled in kitchen after kitchen, the list of high-priced ocean and sea critters that aren't worth the splurge is more surprising than consumers realize. By breaking down why these fish cost so much — and if they're even worth it — we'll help you figure out what choices are worth your dollar.