Avoid Overcooking Fish For Good With An Easy Tip

Nobody wants overcooked fish. Tentatively prodding rubbery, flavorless, and dry meat with a fork? Count us out. Luckily, Roberta Muir of Be Inspired has an easy tip to avoid this nightmare scenario for good: removing fish from the heat prematurely. It sounds simple (or like a ticket to food poisoning), but the truth is that the lingering warmth finishes the job. "Fish flesh is delicate and cooks quicker than poultry or red meat, and continues cooking in the residual heat once it's removed from the pan or oven," Muir explains. "The real trick in cooking seafood perfectly is to remove it from the heat just before you think it's ready, so the final bit of cooking happens in that residual heat."

The lower intensity is ideal for getting the balance just right. "The biggest mistake people make in cooking any seafood is overcooking it," Muir says. It's easy to get wrapped up in uncertainty and wind up with a chewy fillet. If you're still concerned about cutting cooking times too fine, just learn the safe temperature to cook fish to when in doubt. We recommend using the GDEALER digital meat thermometer (available on Amazon) to get an objective figure and set your mind at ease.