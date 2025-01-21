The Safe Temperature To Cook Fish To When In Doubt
Fishy food poisoning? Not one for the bucket list. It can be tricky to accurately decide whether fish is finished cooking. There are plenty of subjective signs, like a flaking texture and opaque color. Yet even cooking time can be a grey area, with a suggested "10-minute rule" per inch of the fish's thickness. It's no wonder you're feeling in doubt, as there's so much room left for interpretation. However, there is an easy solution: Checking the internal temperature.
When properly cooked, a thermometer should show 145 degrees Fahrenheit.To measure, simply stick the thermometer into the flesh, aiming for the thickest area, and wait patiently for around 30 seconds. A reading will flash across the screen. At 145 degrees Fahrenheit, any harmful pathogens in fish are eliminated — leaving you to safely make a judgment based on visible doneness.
More fish food safety tips
Food poisoning doesn't just come from mismatched cooking temperatures; spoiled goods and improper storage are other common culprits. Do you know how to decide whether to put fish in the bin or your oven? It's wise to scrub up on the fine details, and one telltale red flag is a foul aroma. We all know that fish rocks a pungent trademark scent; instead, specifically check for lingering sourness or ammonia smells. Any textural changes are a no-go, too. Slime — a milky film or unusual slipperiness to touch — is a warning sign that bacteria is accumulating. Monitor for browning veins and suspicious bruising, and it goes without saying to check the use-by date before cooking.
Fish will last for up to three days refrigerated, but always ensure you're investing in good-quality produce to begin with. Little things, like learning what it means when you see gaps in the flesh of the fish you're buying, make a difference. The last thing you want is to get home and realize you've bought spoiled fish. Frozen, the meat can last up to six months. However, it still requires a careful hand and a proper container; thawing in plastic bags is the dangerous fish defrosting mistake you'll want to avoid. Dodging food poisoning only to contract botulism is no good for anyone. With so many tripwires, it's best to play it safe with fish. Keep within the storage and cooking guidelines, and memorize the red flags.