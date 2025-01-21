The Safe Temperature To Cook Fish To When In Doubt

Fishy food poisoning? Not one for the bucket list. It can be tricky to accurately decide whether fish is finished cooking. There are plenty of subjective signs, like a flaking texture and opaque color. Yet even cooking time can be a grey area, with a suggested "10-minute rule" per inch of the fish's thickness. It's no wonder you're feeling in doubt, as there's so much room left for interpretation. However, there is an easy solution: Checking the internal temperature.

When properly cooked, a thermometer should show 145 degrees Fahrenheit.To measure, simply stick the thermometer into the flesh, aiming for the thickest area, and wait patiently for around 30 seconds. A reading will flash across the screen. At 145 degrees Fahrenheit, any harmful pathogens in fish are eliminated — leaving you to safely make a judgment based on visible doneness.

If you don't already have a thermometer we recommend the GDEALER digital meat thermometer availabe on Amazon. With so many different ways to cook fish, it's smart to have an objective way of confirming when it's cooked. An eased mind is worth its weight in gold.